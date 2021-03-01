Sentinel Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and $1.37 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

