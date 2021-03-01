Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.76

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.99). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 144,866 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.76.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

