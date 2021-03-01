Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Serco Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Serco Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

