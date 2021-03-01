Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Up 6.2%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $21.45. 796,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,083,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $828.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

