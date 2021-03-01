ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.50

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 11688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Also, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $200,002.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,588. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after buying an additional 342,258 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.