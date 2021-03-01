SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

