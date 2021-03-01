Shake Shack Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

SHAK stock opened at $118.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

