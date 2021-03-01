Shift Technologies (SFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SFT opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

