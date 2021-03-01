ShipChain Reaches One Day Volume of $496.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $772,092.99 and approximately $496.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.