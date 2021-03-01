Shivom Price Tops $0.0004 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00790167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

