Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 8th (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group’s (NASDAQ:SHLS) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 8th. Shoals Technologies Group had issued 77,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $1,925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

SHLS opened at $32.62 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

