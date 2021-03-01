Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

SHLS traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,248. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

