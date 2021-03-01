Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

SHLS stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,248. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

