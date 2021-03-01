Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Up 642.9% in February

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 642.9% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SRGHY stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

