Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Rises By 633.9%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 956,300 shares, a growth of 633.9% from the January 28th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.31 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.