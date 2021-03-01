Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Rises By 633.9%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 956,300 shares, a growth of 633.9% from the January 28th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.31 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

