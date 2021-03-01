Short Interest in Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Decreases By 71.7%

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the January 28th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,386,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AOLS opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

