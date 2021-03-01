Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Grows By 689.8%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 689.8% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Andes Gold stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Andes Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

