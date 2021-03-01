Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Grows By 689.8%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 689.8% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Andes Gold stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Andes Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
Andes Gold Company Profile
