Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Grows By 637.5%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Ardea Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

