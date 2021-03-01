Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Grows By 637.5%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Ardea Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.