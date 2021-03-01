Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 73.2%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the January 28th total of 523,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a digital education media and technology services company. It offers classroom based education services; and content services on Internet broadband network in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Gemini Marketing, Inc Asia Broadband, Inc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

