Short Interest in BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Declines By 80.0%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BFNH remained flat at $$0.66 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56. BioForce Nanosciences has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

