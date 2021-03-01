Short Interest in Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Drops By 75.2%

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,400 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 28th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BDGR remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 943,724,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,678,375. Black Dragon Resource Companies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Black Dragon Resource Companies Company Profile

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas, and oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc in December 2004.

