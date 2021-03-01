Short Interest in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Decreases By 70.3%

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the January 28th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 692,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 275,314 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 818,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MEN stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

