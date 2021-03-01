Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Rises By 759.4%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 759.4% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

BTVCF stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

