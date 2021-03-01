Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Rises By 759.4%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 759.4% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.
BTVCF stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.
Britvic Company Profile
