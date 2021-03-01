Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Decreases By 78.8%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the January 28th total of 540,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,149.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$25.85 during midday trading on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.