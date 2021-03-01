Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Increases By 389.7%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 389.7% from the January 28th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 415,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,271. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
