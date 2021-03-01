Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Increases By 389.7%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 389.7% from the January 28th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 415,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,271. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.