Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Drops By 84.1%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the January 28th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,515,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CETY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. 3,441,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485,300. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

