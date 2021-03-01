Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Drops By 79.2%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 28th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Todd V. Swanson sold 197,000 shares of CLS Holdings USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $41,370.00.

Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 226,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,503. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

