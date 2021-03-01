Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Decreases By 76.1%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley cut Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,463. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.