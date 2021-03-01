Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Drops By 81.2%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the January 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,037. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.