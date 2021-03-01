Short Interest in Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Decreases By 75.0%

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CYAN opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Cyanotech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyanotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of Cyanotech worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

