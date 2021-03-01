Short Interest in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Decreases By 77.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the January 28th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CLXPF traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.27. 445,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

