Short Interest in Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Rises By 666.7%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cynata Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CYYNF opened at $0.50 on Monday. Cynata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

