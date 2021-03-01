Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Expands By 600.0%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
DGICB stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.
