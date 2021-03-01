Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Increases By 535.3%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 535.3% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

Shares of DGNS opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.