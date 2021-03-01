Short Interest in DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Rises By 300.0%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of DXIEF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700. DXI Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.
About DXI Capital
Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.