Short Interest in DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Rises By 300.0%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DXIEF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700. DXI Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

