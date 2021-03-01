Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Drops By 71.4%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EAXR opened at $3.99 on Monday. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01.
Ealixir Company Profile
