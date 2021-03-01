Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Drops By 71.4%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EAXR opened at $3.99 on Monday. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Ealixir Company Profile

Ealixir, Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. The company enables its clients to control and edit information posted or available on the internet. It provides various services to individuals and businesses, including Ealixir Removal, which protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing its technological platform; Ealixir Story that assists clients in writing customized information for uploading onto the web; NewsDelete, which filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and WebID that prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies understanding the health status of a digital entity.

