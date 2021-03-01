Short Interest in Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Drops By 82.7%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EMITF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,884. Elbit Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

