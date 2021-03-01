Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Increases By 610.2%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 610.2% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

