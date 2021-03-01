Short Interest in Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Declines By 69.7%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FRTN stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19. Fortran has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.03.
About Fortran
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.