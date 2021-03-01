Short Interest in Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Declines By 69.7%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRTN stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19. Fortran has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

