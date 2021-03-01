Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declines By 77.6%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 28th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. 133,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,026. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.05.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

