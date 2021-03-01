Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Decreases By 79.5%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.10. 262,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

