Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Decreases By 79.5%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.10. 262,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
