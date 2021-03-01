Short Interest in good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Rises By 806.3%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 806.3% from the January 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF opened at $1.09 on Monday. good natured Products has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

