Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Grows By 660.0%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS HMMR opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.42.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
