Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Grows By 660.0%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HMMR opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

