Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Rises By 341.2%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOILF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.10. 39,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,021. Hunter Technology has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

