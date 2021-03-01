Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Drops By 69.9%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 28th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IDXAF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.44.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
