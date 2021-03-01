Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Decreases By 80.0%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IHICY remained flat at $$4.52 on Monday. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920. IHI has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHI will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IHICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.