Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Increases By 590.9%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total transaction of $141,038,120.34. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IKNX opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. IKONICS has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

