Short Interest in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Rises By 595.5%

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 595.5% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IMRN stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Immuron has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Immuron at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

