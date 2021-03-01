Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Expands By 823.3%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 823.3% from the January 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.98. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

