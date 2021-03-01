Short Interest in InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) Decreases By 83.3%

InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INOW remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. InfoNow has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

InfoNow Company Profile

InfoNow Corporation provides on-demand software as a service based channel management solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. It offers Channelinsight Channel Sales Management, which helps in the automated collection, matching, standardization, and enrichment of channel data. The Channelinsight Channel Sales Management includes Channelinsight Partner Network, which provides partner coverage through access to distributors, resellers, and retailers reporting detailed point-of-sale (POS) and inventory data; Channelinsight Directory, which provides the view of high-tech resellers and end customers worldwide; and Channelinsight Operations Manager, which helps in validating, tracking, organizing, and segmenting partner POS and inventory data by user-specified attributes.

