Short Interest in InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) Decreases By 83.3%

InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INOW remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. InfoNow has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
InfoNow Company Profile
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for InfoNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfoNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.